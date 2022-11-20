Netflix ‘Dead to Me’: Linda Cardellini was reminded of this show on set

Netflix's dramedy Dead to Me reminded Linda Cardellini of a show she previously worked on whilst filming the third season of the show.

The actress, 47, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that after she reunited with her former costar Garret Dillahunt from ER, she was instantly taken back to the good ol’ days.

In the show ER, TV series that ran from 1994 to 2009, Dillahunt and Cardellini are estranged spouses. Dillahunt played Steve Curtis, the abusive ex-husband of Cardellini's head ER nurse Samantha Taggart.

In Dead to Me, Dillahunt takes on the role of Agent Glenn Moranis, a detective tasked with getting to the bottom of Steve's (James Marsden) murder.

When asked if a scene brought her back to the show, the actress responded, "sometimes!" before citing her reunion.

In the first episode of the Netflix series, the scene opens with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) who are in the hospital after an inebriated Ben (James Marsden) hit them with his car.

“I mean, I murder him in his sleep on ER, so maybe he fares a little better in this show,” Cardellini told EW. "You never know. But yeah, I definitely was having ER flashbacks throughout because of that. Those were such good days. That was a great job that I had. Those people were so great. They're still my friends." She quips, "Sometimes I get real-life flashbacks in the hospital, like, 'Oh God.'”

On the conclusion of the show, the actress reflected that she felt “a big feeling of triumph” to be able to send off Christina Applegate a proper send-off, given her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

There "was a big feeling of completion and that was hard fought," she shared. "But it was also very bittersweet. We loved seeing each other all the time and you know, get really close. We relied on each other quite a bit throughout the end there, so there was really a strong feeling of being absolutely connected."

Dead to Me season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.