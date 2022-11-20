 
Kanye West advised 'to be humble' with his career being close to get 'over'

Shaquille O’Neal extended an advice to Kanye West during the recent episode of his podcast The Big Podcast.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star addressed several attacks of the Donda hitmaker saying that the rapper reminds him of his younger self when 'my career was about to over'.

It came after Shaquille lashed out at Kyrie Irving for posting a movie link, considered to be anti-Semantic.

"Sometimes it hurts me that we have to sit here and talk about things that divide the game. Now, we have to answer for what this idiot has done," O'Neal said.

The hip-hop artists, now knowns as YE, had questioned Shaq’s business dealings.

To which, Shaq replied: “Believe me you don't know me like that," he said. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west 'I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you' take my advice get your family business in order. Have a good day, brother."

"When I look at Kanye, I say you know what, I know what he's going through. You know why I know what he's going through? Because I used to be a narcissist," O'Neal said.

"First example, when you're a narcissist, mom takes the kids away from you. Second example, when you're a narcissist, things start disappearing."

He continued: "When mom left, when the kids left, when my career was over," he said. "You know how you fix that? You have to be humble. That's why I'm where I am now. I don't look down on people because I'm a minor."

