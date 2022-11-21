 
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to ditch Hollywood for rural life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly eyeing to relocating to Tennessee soon after the rockstar’s birthday.

Taking to social media, Kourtney and the Blink-182 rockstar – who turned 47 on November 14, gave fans a glimpse of their outdoorsy trip.

Kourtney, wearing a cowboy hat and a glass in her hand, wrote: “Let's move there” to which the drummer replied, “Yesssss.”

The exchange raised the eyebrows of fans who wondered if the couple spilt the beans on their future plans.

Travis added that they should “move to Tennessee” and “get out of Hollywood”.

The father-of-two replied: “Probably will eventually,”

Travis and Kourtney enjoyed several varieties of outdoor adventures during their getaway.

The couple rocked a pair of matching black hats which Kourtney paired with a chic style in a black and white skull.

Travis on the other hand donned an oversized black hoodie and shielded his eyes with a pair of black shades. 

