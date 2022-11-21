 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
Kate Middleton’s mother reveals launch of her ‘original dream’

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton recently revealed that she has been working on the launch of her ‘original dream’ collection for her party décor business, as per Express UK.

Carole, mom to the Princess of Wales and the owner of UK party décor business Party Pieces which she founded back in 1987, recently announced that she had worked on designing a special collection of party decorations for her business.

Talking excitedly about the launch of her latest collection for Party Pieces, Carole, said: “After more than 35 years in the business, I've finally fulfilled my original dream of designing items that add perfect finishing touches to your parties.”

“I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too,” she added.

Kate’s mum also posed for the collection, and was seem smiling in photos shared on the business’ social media handles.

The collection, comprising of different party décor items like balloons, backdrops, streamers, and table runners, has also been advertised on the Party Pieces website, which describes it as a “thoughtfully designed, taking into account what makes celebrations memorable and aims to embrace the spirit of entertaining with show-stopping pieces that immediately give the wow factor when guests walk into the room.” 

