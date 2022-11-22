 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian keeps memories alive with her son Reign by smelling his hair.

The 43-year-old POOSH founder admits she has saved the six-year-old's former braid, which she 'often' enjoys sniffing.

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she told Interview Magazine. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

“It will be with me forever," Kourtney gushed over her youngest, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Speaking earlier on The Kardashians, the mother-of-three talked about her desire to have a fourth baby with now-husband Travis Barker.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'"

