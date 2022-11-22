Cuban top singer Pablo Milanés breathed his last in Madrid. He was 79.

Pablo Milanés, famously known as Pablito, died in Madrid at 79.

Cuban's Nueva Trova founder (the new song movement), the late musician, journeyed the globe as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro's revolution.

The Latin Grammy-winning singer recorded numerous albums and was highly lauded for his international hits, including Yo Me Quedo (I'm Staying) and Amo Esta Isla (I Love This Island).

The deceased songwriter's death was confirmed on his official Facebook. "With great pain and sadness, we regret to report that Maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away," representatives for Milanés wrote (originally in Spanish, translated here in English).

We deeply appreciate all the shows of love and support, to all his family and friends, in this very difficult time. May he rest in the love and peace he always transcended. He will remain forever in our memory."

Previously, Milanés was hospitalized and axed a dozen concerts. He underwent treatment in Spain for blood cancer, reported AP.