 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Cuban top singer Pablo Milanés breathed his last in Madrid. He was 79.

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Cuban top singer Pablo Milanés breathed his last in Madrid. He was 79.

Pablo Milanés, famously known as Pablito, died in Madrid at 79.

Cuban's Nueva Trova founder (the new song movement), the late musician, journeyed the globe as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro's revolution.

The Latin Grammy-winning singer recorded numerous albums and was highly lauded for his international hits, including Yo Me Quedo (I'm Staying) and Amo Esta Isla (I Love This Island).

The deceased songwriter's death was confirmed on his official Facebook. "With great pain and sadness, we regret to report that Maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away," representatives for Milanés wrote (originally in Spanish, translated here in English). 

We deeply appreciate all the shows of love and support, to all his family and friends, in this very difficult time. May he rest in the love and peace he always transcended. He will remain forever in our memory."

Previously, Milanés was hospitalized and axed a dozen concerts. He underwent treatment in Spain for blood cancer, reported AP.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November
Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'