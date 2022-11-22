 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and Its not Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon a Time in Hollywood his best film ever made, as per Variety.

During an interview with Howard Stern on the SiriusXM show, the host asked the Oscar winner filmmaker to tell his best film.

“For years, people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my best movie.”

Released in 2019, the movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors working to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood netted $374 million at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the movie secured up to 10 nominations, including best director and picture. It led Pitt to win the Oscar for supporting actor.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November