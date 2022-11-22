 
'The Crown' season 5: Diana and Camilla were 'victims' of circumstances

The Crown season five made headlines for its explosive plotline as it chronicles the historical and controversial events of the royal family in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, viewers and critics have lauded Elizabeth Debicki for her outstanding portrayal of Princess Diana in the latest installment of the royal drama series.

Debicki, previously revealed that she prepared for the coveted role more than any previous job she's had.

“When I wrapped I thought, ‘Well, I’ve done my best. Now we'll see,'” said the Australian actress. The Tenet actress played Princess of Wales during the period her marriage to then-Prince Charles was fast deteriorating.

The Crowns season five also features a recreation of Diana’s infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

Debicki shared that viewers have had strong responses to the Bashir episodes, which both illustrate some of his maneuvers and show an increasingly paranoid Diana, who believed that she has no other choice than to do the interview.

“It's such a complex, psychological journey the character goes on to end up sitting in that chair... When I learned all the things about what the inquiry revealed to us and then saw how Peter (Morgan) had written it, I knew it was going to be really difficult, but also very important to tell that story," she said.

In the infamous BBC interview, Diana famously said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," a reference to Camilla Parker Bowles.

Season five of the series also offers empathy for each of those two women. Olivia Williams, who plays Parker Bowles, wants people to see the now-Queen Consort's dignity.

“She was a victim of circumstance in many ways... She had to move out of the family home. She wasn’t yet married to Charles. She had no security. Every picture of her was taken by a man hiding in a bush illegally, trespassing on her property, and so no wonder she looked miserable or angry," said Williams.

