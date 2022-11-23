 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Justin Timberlake says my heart is broken over Colorado shooting

Singer Justin Timberlake is devastated after learning of the tragedy that struck a nightclub in Colorado Springs.

An LGBTQ club, called Club Q, was hit by a shooting that left five dead and several injured, sending shockwaves around the community and the nation.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Timberlake shared his pain over the violent incident, saying: "How does this end?" he penned. "Are we all just screaming into a void at this point?! My heart is broken for the families affected by this senseless tragedy."

"This is what happens in America when hateful propaganda goes unchecked," he concluded.

Justin has frequently cited himself as a supporter of the community and has contributed to efforts to better their quality of living, as well as those of the youth from these groups.

More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside
Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake
Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure

Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure
Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid
Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival
Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit
Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart