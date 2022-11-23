 
world
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
AFP

More than 20 hurt after magnitude-6.1 quake in Turkey

By
AFP

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File
A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File 

  • Shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometres east of Istanbul.
  • Interior minister says there was no information on loss of life.
  • One person seriously hurt after jumping from building in panic. 

ISTANBUL: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck northwest Turkey during Wednesday's early hours, injuring at least 22 people, according to health chiefs.

The shallow tremor struck about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Istanbul, the country's largest city, according to the US Geological Survey.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu posted on Twitter that there was no information on loss of life.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 22 people were injured — including one who was seriously hurt after jumping from a building out of panic.

Turkish authorities said the quake's epicentre was in Duzce province's Golyaka district, though it was also strongly felt in Istanbul.

Initial images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning.

Turkey's disaster agency, the AFAD, said there were controlled blackouts in the Duzce region, warning residents not to panic.

Turkey is situated in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

In November that year, a powerful 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

More From World:

Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict

Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict
Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate

Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate
US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says
WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case

WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case
WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match

WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match
Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268

Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268
European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis
Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise
Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart

Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart
Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia
Indonesian rescue workers race to find victims of deadly quake

Indonesian rescue workers race to find victims of deadly quake