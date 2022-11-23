 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse King Charles request to see Archie, Lilibet: report

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly left King Charles feeling sad on his 74th birthday as the royal couple refused the monarch’s request for a video call to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

The New Idea, citing a royal source, reported King Charles wanted to go on FaceTime call with Lilibet and Archie on his 74th birthday on November 14, however, Meghan and Harry reportedly ‘refused to facilitate’ the video call.

The California-based royal couple allegedly refused to let Archie and Lilibet speak to King Charles because on his birthday the new monarch asked the British parliament to amend the law to allow two more of his siblings to act on his behalf in his absence.

Adding Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the members of Counsellors of State would allegedly render Prince Harry ‘obsolete.’

