Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart

Lena Dunham is finally sharing her side of the story regarding the ongoing feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart.

During the Tuesday's episode (November 22, 2022) of the Who? Weekly podcast, the Catherine Called Birdy director called the clarify her side of the story.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dunham said she had heard the podcast's previous "delightful segment" outlining her purported feud with Hart and felt compelled to call in to give her "exclusive thoughts."

“I'm not in a feud with anyone. I literally live in London and barely leave my home," Dunham shared in the podcast. “I've never met Melissa Joan Hart, never been in a room with her, never seen her. I did see all of Clarissa Explains It All and all of Sabrina the Teenage Witch," she said in a voicemail to hosts Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber. (EW confirmed it was the real Dunham on the line.)

“I only found out about this feud because Melissa Joan Hart said how much she was hearing about this feud," Dunham explained, "but let's just say I didn't hear about this feud until Melissa Joan Hart talked about how much she was hearing about this feud, do you know what I mean?”

On November 12, 2022, Hart had taken to Instagram to dispel any rumours of a ‘beef’ between her and Dunham. Similar to what Dunham said, MJH wrote that she was “truly confused” by the rumours since “as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting.”

"I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday," she added.

According to EW, earlier this month, a rumour spread on the anonymous Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi claiming that the Girls creator was long time "frenemies" with Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. According to unverified submissions, the women's feud somehow involved a TV writer, daddy Dunham, Anjelica Huston, and child drag queens.