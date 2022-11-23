 
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen Elizabeth II’s grand-daughter Zara Tindall won’t be meeting Mike Tindall on the reality show I’m A Celebrity bridge, the former show star said.

According to The Mirror, Edwine Currie said that the royal family member will be conscious of the publicity and her kids more.

“I don’t think she’ll come because she’d be there now. My own opinion is that she won’t be there, not least because the kids need her more than anything,” Edwina said.

“She’ll be very conscious as the monarch's niece that you can take this kind of publicity a bit too far.

"They don’t need the publicity, therefore I would be surprised if she goes. My guess is that the person who will welcome him at the end of the bridge will be one of his rugby mates,” Edwina added.

Meanwhile, the ex-MP spoke on behalf of Slingo to share that Mike "needs to be extremely careful about what he says about the Royal Family".

"I'm pretty sure he is watching what he says. Some of the stories he has told have been a bit naughty, like splitting his pants in front of Princess Anne.

"It might well be that he knows not to share too much like that as sometimes it can be too much information and becomes a bit unpleasant."

