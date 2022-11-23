Over 20 tonnes of vital medicines for flood victims to arrive tomorrow

 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Over 20 tonnes of vital medicines for the Pakistanis affected by the recent catastrophic flooding have left the United Kingdom, said a press release.

The medicines have been donated by UK’s Bestway Group and are being transported to Islamabad by Virgin Atlantic Cargo.

The medicines will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday and will help the 3.2 million people who have lost their homes and livelihoods and been displaced by the recent flooding.

“Our teams are on the ground in Pakistan and are seeing first-hand how desperately these medicines are needed to help combat disease that has taken hold where fresh water supplies have been destroyed and families have lost their homes along with everything they own,” said Chief Financial Officer of Bestway Group Haider Choudrey.

The Bestway Group CFO also thanked Virgin Atlantic Cargo for providing the transportation.

Virgin Atlantic Cargo is one of the leading players in the global cargo industry and played a vital role in the airline’s survival following the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping global supply chains running and transporting essential goods around the world.

Virgin Atlantic dedicated special climate control vehicles for the collection and delivery of the medicines to its cargo handling facility at London Heathrow.

“We are so grateful to have been able to partner with The Bestway Foundation and Well Pharmacy to ensure these important medicines reach those in need and will continue to use our business as a force for good in these devastating times,” said Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo Phil Wardlaw. 

