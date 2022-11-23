 
health
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Reuters

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

A child receives medical treatment for measles in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 10, 2021. — Reuters
A child receives medical treatment for measles in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 10, 2021. — Reuters

There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. public health agency said on Wednesday.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses and is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95% vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations.

A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 due to hurdles created by the COVID pandemic, the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint report.

While measles cases have not yet gone up dramatically compared to previous years, now is the time to act, the WHO's measles lead, Patrick O'Connor, told Reuters.

"We are at a crossroads," he said on Tuesday. "It is going to be a very challenging 12-24 months trying to mitigate this."

A combination of factors like lingering social distancing measures and cyclical nature of measles may explain why there has not yet been an explosion of cases despite the widening immunity gaps, but that could change quickly, said O'Connor, pointing out the highly contagious nature of the disease.

The WHO has already seen an increase of large disruptive outbreaks since the start of 2022, rising from 19 to almost 30 by September, O'Connor said, adding that he was particularly worried about parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

More From Health:

Four signs you are about to burn out, according to a psychologist

Four signs you are about to burn out, according to a psychologist
Couple gives birth to 'oldest babies' from embryos frozen 30 years ago

Couple gives birth to 'oldest babies' from embryos frozen 30 years ago
WHO identifying potential pandemic pathogens

WHO identifying potential pandemic pathogens
Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise
Japan region taps toilet paper to help suicidal youth

Japan region taps toilet paper to help suicidal youth
Recreational use of 'laughing gas' rising: EU drugs agency

Recreational use of 'laughing gas' rising: EU drugs agency
China reports first Covid death since May

China reports first Covid death since May
Half of the world’s population ignoring oral health, WHO reveals

Half of the world’s population ignoring oral health, WHO reveals
Study shows Apple AirPods can work as costly hearing aids

Study shows Apple AirPods can work as costly hearing aids
GABA could be the next popular sleeping aid

GABA could be the next popular sleeping aid
Study shows miraculous health benefits of honey

Study shows miraculous health benefits of honey
WHO, UNICEF to provide anti-diphtheria serum to Pakistan as 39 children die

WHO, UNICEF to provide anti-diphtheria serum to Pakistan as 39 children die