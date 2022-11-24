Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra for everything he’s done ‘right’

File Footage

Nick Jonas discussed his relationship with wife Priyanka Chopra as he gushed over her saying everything that he has ever done "right" is because of her.

The Jonas Brothers band member joined his father Kevin Jonas Sr on his Legendary Podcast as he talked about the connection he shares with the Quantico star.

"Everything that I do right is because of her (Priyanka), everything I've done right is because of her,” the Jealous singer said while branding their conversations “invaluable.”

“It's truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else,” he added.

“It's natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as a family. We both benefit from that emotionally."

Nick continued: "So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there's definitely that connection, where it's every decision that's made business-wise every instinct emotionally and creatively kind of run through that filter of that person that you trust and know, has your back.”

“But also will say, 'I don't think that's the right thing' or maybe 'Think about it from this angle' and that's been invaluable," Nick Jonas shared about Priyanka Chopra.



