 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra for everything he’s done ‘right’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

File Footage

Nick Jonas discussed his relationship with wife Priyanka Chopra as he gushed over her saying everything that he has ever done "right" is because of her.

The Jonas Brothers band member joined his father Kevin Jonas Sr on his Legendary Podcast as he talked about the connection he shares with the Quantico star.

"Everything that I do right is because of her (Priyanka), everything I've done right is because of her,” the Jealous singer said while branding their conversations “invaluable.”

“It's truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else,” he added.

“It's natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as a family. We both benefit from that emotionally."

Nick continued: "So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there's definitely that connection, where it's every decision that's made business-wise every instinct emotionally and creatively kind of run through that filter of that person that you trust and know, has your back.”

“But also will say, 'I don't think that's the right thing' or maybe 'Think about it from this angle' and that's been invaluable," Nick Jonas shared about Priyanka Chopra.


More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega favourite pastime in childhood: Autopsies on dead animal

Jenna Ortega favourite pastime in childhood: Autopsies on dead animal
Meghan Markle is 'great human being', British tabloids are 'problem': Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle is 'great human being', British tabloids are 'problem': Gloria Steinem
Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider

Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider
Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'

Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'
Joe Jonas opens up about losing ‘Spider-Man’ role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas opens up about losing ‘Spider-Man’ role to Andrew Garfield
Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'

Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'
Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood

Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood
Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release
Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast