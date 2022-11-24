 
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb

Amber Heard lost the defamation lawsuit against her former husband Johnny Depp but the actress defeated the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to the Hollywood news website CelebTattler, the 36-year-old actor has topped the list of the most searched celebrities of 2022 with an average of 5.6 million searches per month in the US.

Johnny, on the other hand, ranked second on the list with 5.5 million monthly searches.

CelebTattler told The NY Post in a statement, “This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ behind the scenes drama."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Tom Brady, Pete Davidson, and the late Queen Elizabeth II were also on the list.

The late monarch got 4.3 million Google queries every month for the entire year.

