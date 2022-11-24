 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

file footage

King Charles has been reminded by royal expert Daniela Elser that he will be passing a ‘creepy milestone’ this week as he continues to struggle to deal with the myriad of ‘simmering scandals’ facing the monarchy.

Writing for News AU, Elser pointed out that as King Charles continues to struggle with internal royal family struggles this month, including the issue of his son Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and Prince Andrew’s continued attempts to return to the royal fold, he is poised to pass a rather weird milestone.

Elser wrote: “Later this week, King Charles III will pass a creepy milestone when he surpasses the 78 days that Edward V managed as king (technically) before the 12-year-old was deposed by his homicidal uncle Richard III who shoved he and his brother Richard of Shrewsbury, Duke of York into the Tower of London.”

“The boys were never seen again,” Elser then stated, adding, “Maybe the particularly rough trots of Edward V might help put things in perspective for our King – no one is threatening to lop off his noggin – because this week His Majesty is having a time of it as he faces a series of simmering crises and scandals. Simultaneously.”

Elser then went on to point out the different crises that King Charles is facing, and also said: “The king is entering a new reputational phase of his reign with the lingering, hangover of affection for Queen Elizabeth drying up and the novelty factor of Charles in charge waning.”

“It’s time for His Majesty to show the UK what he is made of and what sort of monarch he is going to be,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5
King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession

King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role
Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals

Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals
Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb

Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb
Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert

Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert
Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday

Daniel Craig doesn’t like THIS festive dish during Thanksgiving holiday
Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’

Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’
Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’

Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’
Shakira, Gerard Pique ended 'intense meeting' in respectable way despite rumours

Shakira, Gerard Pique ended 'intense meeting' in respectable way despite rumours

'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger

'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger