 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Reuters

Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

By
Reuters

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed Indian flag in this illustration taken, July 30, 2021.— Reuters
Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed Indian flag in this illustration taken, July 30, 2021.— Reuters

BENGALURU: Amazon.com said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason.

The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

Based on an assessment, the e-commerce giant said in a statement that it had made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy "in a phased manner to take care of current customers".

The winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech firms are reeling under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Last month, industry leader Byju's had said it would lay off 2,500 employees as it pushes to turn profitable.

Other players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu had also announced layoffs earlier this year, as per local media reports.

More From Sci-Tech:

New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes

New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes
Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut
Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant

Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant
Elon Musk seeks Twitter users opinion on suspended accounts

Elon Musk seeks Twitter users opinion on suspended accounts
TikTok on 'high alert' in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle

TikTok on 'high alert' in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle
IT ministry launches 'GSMA Smartphone for All' programme

IT ministry launches 'GSMA Smartphone for All' programme
'Where are the women?': Before and after Twitter photos stun internet

'Where are the women?': Before and after Twitter photos stun internet
Couple gives birth to 'oldest babies' from embryos frozen 30 years ago

Couple gives birth to 'oldest babies' from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
NASA's spacecraft snaps stunning photo of the moon

NASA's spacecraft snaps stunning photo of the moon
Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification