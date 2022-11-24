 
entertainment
'The Crown' season five fails to impress Brits?

'The Crown' season five fails to impress Brits?

The Crown has seemingly failed to impress Brits as the season five and six didn’t make it to the top 50 most-watched TV shows in the UK in its first of release.

As per TV audience measurement body Barb, The Crown couldn’t even rank higher than BBCI’s Celebrity Mastermind which was the last show on the list.

The show amassed just over three million viewers, indicating that the episode with The Crown having the highest views must have received a lower figure.

As per Express, an insider spilt the beans that The Crown had received almost 2.9 million views in its first week of release.

In contrast to the rating in the UK, Netflix insider that the show was the top-viewed show around the world on the platform with 84.3 million hours.

The crown also ranked in the top 10 list in 86 countries the same week.

