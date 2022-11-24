 
Thursday Nov 24 2022
King Charles III 'upset' as his swans 'dropping dead in the water'

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

King Charles III’s swans have been hit by bird flu as a third of the new monarch’s flock on the Thames has died since last Thursday.

As per reports, charities have spent six days removing the bodies of around 70 of the royal flock.

The Sun reported that the sources say that His Majesty will be “deeply upset” by the death toll.

“King Charles takes an enormous interest in the wildlife on all royal estates and beyond, particularly so at Windsor where he is now the head ranger.

“He will be deeply upset about this major outbreak,” the Windsor Castle source said.

Meanwhile, the Swan Support rescue chief said: “We have 66 dead so far but the phone is still ringing with more reports and we are working flat out to pick up all the dead swans.”

This is the second time the disease has returned this year as around seven swans dies at the same spot in January.

She added: “I have been looking after the royal swans for 30 years beneath the castle and I have never seen anything like this.

“It is the speed that these swans are dying at that is frightening as they are literally dropping dead in the water all over the place and every day we are pulling them out.”

