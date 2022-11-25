King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'

King Charles III has been slammed for not honouring ‘hard-working’ Prince Edward with the Duke of Edinburgh title.



Edward had been expected to inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title when King Charles III took to the throne but a Palace source has claimed he may not grant his brother the dukedom.

Instead of honouring their parents’ wish, the King will reportedly keep the title for himself but not use it.



The late Queen and Prince Philip gifted the Duke of Edinburgh title to Edward on his wedding day. The most of the people want the new King to hounour his brother with the title, according to Express.co.uk.

Edward, the Earl of Wessex, had been promised to succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh but he will now miss out on the new title.

“The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh,” the King has reportedly changed his mind with a Palace source telling the Daily Mail earlier this week.

They added: “It's a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn. Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess.”