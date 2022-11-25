 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

King Charles III has been slammed for not honouring ‘hard-working’ Prince Edward with the Duke of Edinburgh title.

Edward had been expected to inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title when King Charles III took to the throne but a Palace source has claimed he may not grant his brother the dukedom.

Instead of honouring their parents’ wish, the King will reportedly keep the title for himself but not use it.

The late Queen and Prince Philip gifted the Duke of Edinburgh title to Edward on his wedding day. The most of the people want the new King to hounour his brother with the title, according to Express.co.uk.

Edward, the Earl of Wessex, had been promised to succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh but he will now miss out on the new title.

“The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh,” the King has reportedly changed his mind with a Palace source telling the Daily Mail earlier this week.

They added: “It's a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn. Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess.”

More From Entertainment:

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William
Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky

Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky
Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick

Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick
Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son
BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'
BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana
BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made

BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made
Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out

Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out
Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing