Friday Nov 25 2022
Meghan Markle's podcast to feature Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie?

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Meghan Markle has invited the likes of Serna Williams, Mariah Carey, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and several other powerful women on her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex was criticized by the British tabloid media and monarchists in the UK after each episode of her podcast was released.

While many in the UK think she would regret her decision to leave the royal family, her supporters are convinced that she is on her way to become a star.

After every episode of her podcast, her critics and supporters start guessing about her next guest.

Going by the list of woman who have appeared on Archetypes, it is being expected that the likes of Angelina Jolie and Amal Clooney may also appear on her podcast.

The reason people think activists and celebrities like Amal and Angelina may appear on her podcast is they believe that the two women would be willing to lend support to Meghan Markle because she has been the target of online bullying and racism.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to release their Netflix docuseries later this month.

The Duke of Sussex is due to release his explosive memoir in 2023.

