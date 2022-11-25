 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day 'Thanksgiving' 2022: Here's how

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how
Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day 'Thanksgiving' 2022: Here's how

Hollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 on Thursday and shared a glimpse of their celebrations with fans.

From Kris Jenner, Jimmy Kimmel, Megan McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kim Kardashian to President Obama and Joe Biden, takes a look at how celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2022.

Kris Jenner:

Kris took to social media to share how she is thankful to God for everything and wished her fans a Happy Thanksgiving Day.


Jimmy Kimmel:

The famous host Jimmy Kimmel shared a photo of himself on social media holding food to encourage fans to help needy people this Turkey Day.

In the shared pictures, he cautioned that "Help @StJosephCtr bring food to families in need this Thanksgiving, no amount is too small – [my wife] Molly and I will match $50k! Link to donate in bio.”

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how

The Obamas Family:

The former president of America, Barack Obama, celebrated Thanksgiving Day 2022 with his family and also took to social media to share a special message for everyone.

"I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food."

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how


Megan McCain:

Megan, a famous TV personality called herself 'a stuffed turkey' in her shared Instagram story and wrote "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed Turkey."

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how


Millie Bobby Brown:

The stranger things star shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend on social media and were thankful for everything she had in 2022.

"Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," she captioned.

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how


President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady shared gratitude with members of security departments during the call had to take for news channel broadcast and said that "I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders. They never take a break."

Kim Kardashian:

Kim shared images shared a Thanksgiving meal with Tristan Thompson and a group of incarcerated men.

In a social media post, she wrote that "This year I’m thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country."

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall shared a Instagram story of her breakfast and wrote that "Just popping in to say i'm grateful."

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day Thanksgiving 2022: Heres how


More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Mike Tindall addresses relationship with Prince Harry

Mike Tindall addresses relationship with Prince Harry
Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

Princess Diana boyfriend majorly missing from 'The Crown': 'Love of her life'

Princess Diana boyfriend majorly missing from 'The Crown': 'Love of her life'
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky ‘very open’ to have more kids: ‘They love having a family’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky ‘very open’ to have more kids: ‘They love having a family’
Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Diana was told 'not to' give disaster BBC interview 'under any circumstances'

Princess Diana was told 'not to' give disaster BBC interview 'under any circumstances'
Hilaria Baldwin marks gratitude day with ‘epic fail’ family Thanksgiving snap

Hilaria Baldwin marks gratitude day with ‘epic fail’ family Thanksgiving snap

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to welcome baby no. 4 soon: ‘She’s feeling excited’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to welcome baby no. 4 soon: ‘She’s feeling excited’
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle had 'balls of steel': 'Totally transparent'

Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle had 'balls of steel': 'Totally transparent'