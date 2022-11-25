 
Friday Nov 25 2022
Kate Middleton let her royal facade slip

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton enjoyed a giggle with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state banquet, hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton played a major role in the first state visit, hosted by King Charles as monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

In the video circulating on social media, Kate Middleton can be seen laughing as President Ramaphosa made the Princess giggle as King Charles was giving his welcoming speech.

According to details, King Charles opened his speech using greeting words from African language which the visiting dignitary speaks.

As the monarch began his speech, South African president seemed to find his efforts commendable, as he was seen reacting with enthusiasm and turning to Kate Middleton after each utterance.

According to a report by New Idea, Kate Middleton let her royal facade slip and responded to the President with laughter as King Charles spoke.

