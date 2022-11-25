 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Aaron Carter's fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin marked her first Thanksgiving without the late star.

The singer was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California on November 5 aged 34 - with his manager Taylor Helgeson giving a series of interviews about the star's final words to him and his condition in his last days.

Martin, 35, who is the mother of Carter's only son Prince, one, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an update on her Thanksgiving celebrations as she gathered with family and friends.

The social media influencer posted an adorable video of her one-year-old son Prince, who she shared with Aaron, as he smiled for the camera.

Melanie was tagged in a video by her pal Monet Babazadeh who showed off their Thanksgiving feast.

Aaron Carters fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos

Earlier in the day, Melanie shared a tribute throwback video of her, baby Prince and Aaron as he played piano for her.

She captioned the Instagram post: "I can barely watch this video but I thought I would share. I loved these moments we had such a beautiful family."

Fans offered their support to Melanie, with one person writing: "What a precious moment. The holidays are the hardest but you’ve got this!!!"

Another said: "I’m so sorry Melanie," while a third commented: "You guys are so beautiful together and he is watching over you."

Aaron Carters fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos

Melanie's Thanksgiving celebrations come after she hosted Prince's first birthday party less than two weeks after Aaron's death.


More From Entertainment:

Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

Leonardo DiCaprio ex Camila Morrone hit with lawsuit few months after breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio ex Camila Morrone hit with lawsuit few months after breakup

Megyn Kelly blasts Alec Baldwin for blaming head armorer for 'Rust' shooting

Megyn Kelly blasts Alec Baldwin for blaming head armorer for 'Rust' shooting

Brooklyn Beckham debuts a new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham debuts a new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz
Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’
Prince Harry sold ‘royal vault of secrets’ for mysterious absence from 'The Crown'

Prince Harry sold ‘royal vault of secrets’ for mysterious absence from 'The Crown'
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy
Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

King Charles Christmas plans sans Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

King Charles Christmas plans sans Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed