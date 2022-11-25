Monkey wanders inside govt school premises in Karachi

Monkeys wander around school's premises.

Staff says monkeys damage equipment in school, harass teachers and student.

Sindh Wildlife Department officials to find details about matter.

KARACHI: A monkey caused chaos inside the premises of a government school in Karachi's Jacob Lines area on Friday leaving teachers and students terrified.



In a viral video on social media, a monkey is seen roaming inside the Government Boys Primary School. It has been learnt that the incident took place two days ago, but monkey's continue to invade the school's premises very often.

School's staff, in the video, can be seen following the monkey and filming it as he manages to sprint.

The school's administration informed that monkeys keep coming inside the school every other day and shared that they wandered twice earlier this week as well.

According to the school's administration, monkeys have also damaged equipment in the school, in addition to harassing children and teachers.

Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Meher said that these could possibly be pet monkeys and remain on the run.

Meher has asked officials of the department to find details regarding the matter.