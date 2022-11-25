 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira launches stinging attack on Spanish authorities amid tax fraud case

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Latin American superstar Shakira has launched a stinging attack on tax authorities in Spain ahead of the fraud trial which could see her end up with an eight-year jail sentence.

The Colombian singer - 45- hit out in a surprise onslaught four months after learning Spanish state prosecutors were seeking a stiff penalty if she is found guilty of an alleged £12 million tax fraud. A date for the trial at a court in Barcelona has yet to be set.

The mother-of-two claimed in a statement on Friday she was being 'persecuted' and accused the Spanish Treasury of using 'unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement.'

The Hips Don't Lie crooner insisted she had no intention of making any deals and would to trial.

A spokesman for the Colombian artist also made it clear she felt the country's tax authorities were accusing her of lying about residing outside of Spain 'without evidence' for the years she had been charged with tax fraud.

Shakira, previously tax resident in the Bahamas, only registered as a full-time tax resident in Spain in 2015 despite starting to date her ex Gerard Pique five years earlier.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix Turkish series 'Hot Skull' trailer's out, cast, release date

Netflix Turkish series 'Hot Skull' trailer's out, cast, release date
Jonnie Irwin receives huge fans support after admitting he was axed from show

Jonnie Irwin receives huge fans support after admitting he was axed from show
Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection

Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint looks unrecognizable with his new VIRAL snaps

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint looks unrecognizable with his new VIRAL snaps
Jennifer Lopez announces her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Jennifer Lopez announces her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with their loved-up photos after cheating accusations

Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with their loved-up photos after cheating accusations
Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to jail for 13 years for rape charges

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to jail for 13 years for rape charges
Irina Shayk takes daughter for a stroll amid reconciliation rumours with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk takes daughter for a stroll amid reconciliation rumours with Bradley Cooper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award publicity ‘seems a bit weird’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award publicity ‘seems a bit weird’
Suki Waterhouse looks elegant in chic black netted dress at swanky Bulgari bash

Suki Waterhouse looks elegant in chic black netted dress at swanky Bulgari bash
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ creators hints at changed ending of last season

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ creators hints at changed ending of last season
Aaron Carter's fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos

Aaron Carter's fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos