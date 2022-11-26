 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eager to attend King Charles coronation after Christmas snub: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eager to attend King Charles coronation after Christmas snub: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to be part of King Charles coronation on May 6 next year.

Royal expert Christina Garibaldi, while speaking on the latest episode of Royally Us, believes the California-based couple want to be at the coronation after allegedly snubbing the Christmas invite from King Charles.

King Charles coronation falls on the fourth birthday of Archie, the elder son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Christine Ross and her co-host Christina Garibaldi said Meghan and Harry’s invitation could depend on the contents of their upcoming projects—Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and their Netflix docu-series.

King Charles is reportedly waiting until the release of Harry’s memoir and Netflix docu-series.

"I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months...Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise."

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan

Emma Watson surprises her autistic fan
Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case
Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million

Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million