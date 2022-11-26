Lilibet, Archie to attend King Charles coronation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Lilibet and Archie are expected to attend their grandfather King Charles coronation with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it is believed.



Royal fans are hoping for King Charles and royal siblings meeting after reports Meghan and Harry want to be looking forward to be part of the coronation on May 6, 2023.

King Charles coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of Archie.

It is expected if Meghan and Harry return to UK for coronation, they will celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday with King Charles and the royal family.

The reports came days after claims Meghan and Harry allegedly left King Charles feeling sad on his 74th birthday as the royal couple refused the monarch’s request for a video call to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

However, it is to be mentioned here that Harry and Meghan Markle’s extended invite to King Charles coronation remains unknown after they allegedly snubbed monarch invitation for Christmas.