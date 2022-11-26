Queen Elizabeth II tried investing her time watching TV after the death of beloved husband Prince Philip.

Book author Gyles Brandreth writes yjr 96-year-old loved watching gritty crime drama Line of Duty “to keep her spirits up”.

He, however, adds that she disliked “mumbled dialogue” on daily programmes.

Her Majesty especially suffered fraility after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021.

Mr Brandreth writes: “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was ­limited. She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect.”

The monarch reluctantly accepted doctors’ advice to slow down, saying: “I’ve got to be sensible.”