 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen watched THIS TV show to 'keep spirits up' after Prince Philip demise

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II tried investing her time watching TV after the death of beloved husband Prince Philip.

Book author Gyles Brandreth writes yjr 96-year-old loved watching gritty crime drama Line of Duty “to keep her spirits up”.

He, however, adds that she disliked “mumbled dialogue” on daily programmes.

Her Majesty especially suffered fraility after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021.

Mr Brandreth writes: “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was ­limited. She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect.”

The monarch reluctantly accepted doctors’ advice to slow down, saying: “I’ve got to be sensible.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears bruises hints at abusive marriage with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears bruises hints at abusive marriage with Sam Asghari
Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown again after 2022 AMAs

Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown again after 2022 AMAs
Netflix 'Wednesday' cast reacts to Jenna Ortega dance sequence

Netflix 'Wednesday' cast reacts to Jenna Ortega dance sequence
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez celebrate first Thanksgiving as married couple

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez celebrate first Thanksgiving as married couple

Meghan Markle has turned Prince Harry ‘pure evil’

Meghan Markle has turned Prince Harry ‘pure evil’
Jennifer Garner spends Thanksgiving with kids volunteering for special cause

Jennifer Garner spends Thanksgiving with kids volunteering for special cause

Prince Andrew, Harry’s title removal ‘an embarrassing low’

Prince Andrew, Harry’s title removal ‘an embarrassing low’
Meghan Markle will 'smash' jungle reality show after bearing Royals: Ex star

Meghan Markle will 'smash' jungle reality show after bearing Royals: Ex star
Emily Ratajkowski in ‘good headspace’ while dating Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski in ‘good headspace’ while dating Pete Davidson
Madonna gives heartwarming glimpse into family’s Thanksgiving celebrations

Madonna gives heartwarming glimpse into family’s Thanksgiving celebrations

Lance Bass gives a cheeky nod to an iconic '90s style with Nick Carter

Lance Bass gives a cheeky nod to an iconic '90s style with Nick Carter
Kanye West hints at another presidential run

Kanye West hints at another presidential run