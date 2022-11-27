Meghan and Harry won Queen's heart with a move questioned by the Firm

Queen Elizabeth accepted the naming of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet, with good grace, revealed an upcoming book authored by Prince Philip's friend Gyles Brandreth.

The book, which is making headlines in the UK, said while members of the royal family were 'bewildered', the late Queen saw the naming of Harry's daughter as a compliment.

The book titled 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait', is serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The book said unlike other members of the royal family, the Queen was receptive to the baby being named after her pet name.

Gyles Brandreth said, "Others in the family found the choice ‘bewildering’ and ‘rather presumptuous’, given that ‘Lilibet’ as a name had always been intimately and exclusively the Queen’s.

"Later, the Queen said: ‘I hear they’re calling her 'Lili', which is very pretty and seems just right.'"

Lilibet was born in the US after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped down as working royals.

Meghan Markle recently said that welcoming daughter Lilibet had changed her view of what makes a good role model.