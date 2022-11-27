 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry won Queen's heart with a move questioned by the Firm

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Meghan and Harry won Queens heart with a move questioned by the Firm

Queen Elizabeth accepted the naming of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet, with good grace, revealed an upcoming book authored by Prince Philip's friend Gyles Brandreth.

The book, which is making headlines in the UK, said while members of the royal family were 'bewildered', the late Queen saw the naming of Harry's daughter as a compliment.

The book titled 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait', is serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The book said unlike other members of the royal family, the Queen was receptive to the baby being named after her pet name.

Gyles Brandreth said, "Others in the family found the choice ‘bewildering’ and ‘rather presumptuous’, given that ‘Lilibet’ as a name had always been intimately and exclusively the Queen’s.

"Later, the Queen said: ‘I hear they’re calling her 'Lili', which is very pretty and seems just right.'"

Lilibet was born in the US after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped down as working royals.

Meghan Markle recently said that welcoming daughter Lilibet had changed her view of what makes a good role model.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles seen sharing close bond with Prince Andrew and Edward in this photo

King Charles seen sharing close bond with Prince Andrew and Edward in this photo
John Travolta promotes Christmas movie featuring his sister

John Travolta promotes Christmas movie featuring his sister

Kate Middleton, Prince William cheering on Mike Tindall?

Kate Middleton, Prince William cheering on Mike Tindall?
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle in race to win Americans?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle in race to win Americans?
Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident
Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition

Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition
Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: 'Genre’s Racist Inherently'

Lizzo gets honest about the stigma in the pop industry: 'Genre’s Racist Inherently'
Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post

Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post
Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos

Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos
King Charles uses six greetings from nine African languages to impress his VIP guest: Watch

King Charles uses six greetings from nine African languages to impress his VIP guest: Watch
Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger
King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?

King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?