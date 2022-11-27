 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Web Desk

Queen told 'everybody' about love for Meghan Markle: 'Wanted her to feel welcomed'

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II always had good intentions for granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that the former monarch was elated Prince Harry had found love.

Her Majesty was “truly delighted” ahead of the 2018 Royal wedding, adds he author.

“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome,” an excerpt from the book, published in Daily Mail, unveils.

Meghan Markle, however, went on to reveal in 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview that she felt utter scrutiny at the hands of the Institution which drove her on the verge of attempting suicide.

