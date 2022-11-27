 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen knew Prince Philip wanted distance: 'Would go weeks without seeing him'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth barely saw her husband, Prince Philip, after his retirement.

Author Gyles Brandreth mentions in his book how Her Majesty would go “weeks” without meeting her husband.

After the Duke of Edinburgh retired in 2017, he wanted to be left alone, the author adds.

Her Majesty reportedly understood that Philip did not want “to be fussed over” and wished to “see out his days in his own way.”

In spite of fewer meetings, the couple spoke 'regularly.'

The Queen had “intense personal grief" when Philip passed away in 2021 but she felt it was her “Christian duty” was to put on a brave face.

