Sunday Nov 27 2022
Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Netflix: 'Wednesday' five best characters in the Netflix series

Netflix's Wednesday Addams is a mixture of fantasy, horror, mystery and comedy. And it was released on November 23.

The character will attempt to master her appearance psychic ability, and a monstrous killing.

While everyone agrees that the characters are impressive, and some great character development as Wednesday becomes a student at Nevermore Academy.

Here are the five best Characters:

1. Enid Sinclair:

Enid Sinclair is a werewolf student of Nevermore Academy, who is the roommate and best friend of Wednesday Addams.

2. Bianca Barclay: 

Bianca is one of Nevermore Academy's most popular students, she descends from a long line of sirens with an interesting power to charm.

3. Tyler Galpin:

Tyler Galpin, a coffee shop employee who Wednesday meets and actually gets along with.

When Tyler is revealed as the monster who has been hunting people in the forest near the school, it's shocking and horrible, given how Wednesday has feelings for him.

4. Principal Larissa Weems:

Larissa Weems is the principal of Nevermore Academy, and a former student who was roommates with Morticia Addams.

5. Thing:

Thing becomes a huge part of the main mystery of season 1, which makes him feel totally necessary to the plot.

It's also nice to see such a familiar character. Even Enid grows to love and appreciate Thing.

