Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for ‘spilling fabricated accusations’ about the bullying probe.

This clap back has been issued by royal commentator and author Sarah Vine, in her piece for Mail on Sunday.

She began by writing, “Vehemently denied by the Prince of Wales and repudiated in characteristically diplomatic manner by the late Queen – ‘recollections may vary’ – it’s never been entirely obvious what form this so-called racism was supposed to have taken.”

“Nor have the Sussexes ever provided any concrete evidence. Indeed, scratch the surface and all the data points to the exact opposite of what they say being true – especially if you subscribe to the notion that actions speak louder than words.”

“Look at the late Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth and its people. Or take The Prince’s Trust, founded by the King, which has helped countless disadvantaged children – many from minority backgrounds.”

“One of those who was helped even handed out a Pride of Britain Prince’s Trust Award last month to a young RAF pilot with Asperger’s syndrome called Alex Anderson – paying tribute to the opportunities the Trust had given him. His name? Idris Elba.”

“And who can forget the pride and dignity with which Charles walked Meghan down the aisle? Or the warm welcome given to her mother at the wedding?”

“After all the work the King – and other Royals – have done to champion tolerance and diversity, the idea that the family are somehow ‘institutionally racist’ is nothing less than absurd.”

“Yet this idea is what the Sussexes have slyly engineered. All so they can create a narrative which suits their purpose: to bolster their image – and bank account – at the Royal Family’s expense.”

“As well as insulting the work of Harry’s grandmother, it leads to the Royal Family suffering the vilest of accusations and abuse.”