Sunday Nov 27 2022
King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

There are speculations that King Charles III is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's charismatic personality.

The Prince of Wales steals King Charles' thunder at almost all public engagements and royal events.

The Princess of Wales also drew all the attention during Charles's first state visit with the South African President with her jaw-dropping appearance as she wore a gorgeous white dress and Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton has apparently become focus of media outlets and mostly appeared on the front pages as Diana used to get all the headlines.

A royal expert has claimed that her appearance is reminiscent of Princess Diana's time in the Firm when she used to make headlines while members of the Royal Family and then-Prince Charles were overshadowed by her stunning appearances.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: "Handsome man though Charles is, I think we're in the business of selling papers. So, we do want the most appealing person on our front pages."

