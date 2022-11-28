 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew faces another snub

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II' second son Prince Andrew is reportedly furious with ministers after being told that his taxpayer-funded armed guards is to be axed next month.

King Charles III's brother Andrew,  who was stripped of his official duties in January reportedly, would reportedly write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.

"He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security," a source told the Sun on Sunday.

There are speculations that Andrew’s demand for continued taxpayer funding may spark a reactions from the public as they struggle with rocketing bills.

“He doesn’t seem to understand that he’s in disgrace and people don’t want to hear from him any more — especially him with his begging bowl," Express UK reports one senior Labour MP said.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Andrew suffered huge fall from grace following the sex trafficking scandal surrounding his financier pal Epstein. The Duke was forced to step down from official royal duties in late 2019 after an interview.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is escorted by police guards whenever he leaves the grounds of Windsor. It is estimated to cost the taxpayer up to £3million every year. Andrew will lose his round-the-clock guards in mid-December after being stripped of his official duties in January in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?

Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?
Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana
Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death

Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?
Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless
Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death

Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'
Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress

Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t make Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘run’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t make Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘run’
Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus