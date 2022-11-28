Prince Andrew faces another snub

Queen Elizabeth II' second son Prince Andrew is reportedly furious with ministers after being told that his taxpayer-funded armed guards is to be axed next month.



King Charles III's brother Andrew, who was stripped of his official duties in January reportedly, would reportedly write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.

"He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security," a source told the Sun on Sunday.



There are speculations that Andrew’s demand for continued taxpayer funding may spark a reactions from the public as they struggle with rocketing bills.

“He doesn’t seem to understand that he’s in disgrace and people don’t want to hear from him any more — especially him with his begging bowl," Express UK reports one senior Labour MP said.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Andrew suffered huge fall from grace following the sex trafficking scandal surrounding his financier pal Epstein. The Duke was forced to step down from official royal duties in late 2019 after an interview.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is escorted by police guards whenever he leaves the grounds of Windsor. It is estimated to cost the taxpayer up to £3million every year. Andrew will lose his round-the-clock guards in mid-December after being stripped of his official duties in January in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.