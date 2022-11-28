Kate Middleton issued warning ahead of her US visit next week

Royal fans warn Kate Middleton ahead of her US visit

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been warned by the royal fans ahead of her US visit next week.



The royal fans have warned Prince William’s sweetheart not to appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes when she visits US.

One fan begged, "Catherine please don’t do it she will turn on you," while another said, "I hope Kate does not do the podcast... No reason to."

"I hope Catherine doesn't get pulled into Meghan's web – she has far more class and intelligence than Meghan," commented another.

"That would be tragic for the Princess of Wales. Surely she will decline in her calm and gracious way," another hoped.

The fans issued warning to Kate Middleton amid reports she will appear on sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast soon.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel that Prince William’s sweetheart could make an appearance on Meghan’s podcast as she visits United States next month.

According to a report by She Finds, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on December 2nd – so the podcast 'could' happen pretty soon.