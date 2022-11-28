 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton issued warning ahead of her US visit next week

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Royal fans warn Kate Middleton ahead of her US visit

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been warned by the royal fans ahead of her US visit next week.

The royal fans have warned Prince William’s sweetheart not to appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes when she visits US.

One fan begged, "Catherine please don’t do it she will turn on you," while another said, "I hope Kate does not do the podcast... No reason to."

"I hope Catherine doesn't get pulled into Meghan's web – she has far more class and intelligence than Meghan," commented another.

"That would be tragic for the Princess of Wales. Surely she will decline in her calm and gracious way," another hoped.

The fans issued warning to Kate Middleton amid reports she will appear on sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast soon.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel that Prince William’s sweetheart could make an appearance on Meghan’s podcast as she visits United States next month.

According to a report by She Finds, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on December 2nd – so the podcast 'could' happen pretty soon.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud
Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast

Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast
Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch
Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas
‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’
Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose