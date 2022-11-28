 
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ on sale for free months before official release

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare is slated for a January 10, 2023 release, but shoppers can get the audiobook for free on Amazon, supposedly indicating a lukewarm sales opening for the book.

According to News AU, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, slated for release early next year, is available for free as part of a Black Friday deal for a free trial of Audible on Amazon, which includes a Spare audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.

As per the outlet, while the book will only be available to customers upon its release on January 10, a nifty hack means that the book can be bought for free on Amazon; people can buy the book as part of the Audible deal on Amazon and then cancel their account to avoid paying for the book when it releases.

This comes amid reports that some book sellers in the UK have already slashed prices for pre-order copies of Spare to almost half-price.

The contents of the book remain unknown, despite widespread speculation that it should worry senior royals, especially Harry’s father King Charles and step-mother Queen Consort Camilla. 

