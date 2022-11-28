 
Showbiz
Pakistan veteran designer Maheen Khan calls out Lux Style Awards after siding with 'alleged abuser'

Maheen Khan has recently issued a statement in which she announced to return her Lux Style Awards following Feroze Khan’s nomination and subsequent win at the event.

On Sunday, Pakistan fashion designer took to Instagram and criticised LSA for showing support to an “alleged abuser”.

In the caption, the veteran designer penned a heartfelt note, stating, “In a world where one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual assault, where rape and domestic abuse remains unaddressed, it is imperative that those who have a voice must use it.”

“Physical abuse against women and girls is a human rights violation. Today it is someone's daughter, tomorrow it might be yours. While so many of us have raised our voices against the deaths of Zainab, Noor and others, the disregard and insensitivity of a recent award show is a travesty,” wrote the 77-year-old.

The ace designer asserted, “In all conscience I can no longer associate myself with an event that disregards their plight. I will be returning my Lux style awards in solidarity with those who continue to suffer the infringement of their basic human right to live free from violence.”

“It is a sad day as I had such hopes for the Lux style Award show to be not just a champion of style but a platform that nurtured justice for women and stood out as a proud beacon of hope for every child and woman who has been violated,” she concluded.

Following her post, fans and followers were happy over her decision as one said, "To stand on the right side of things. Well done. What a pioneer."

"Loads of respect for you, Maheen," another added.

It is pertinent to mention that Feroze Khan’s nomination and then his win for Best Actor (Viewers Choice) Award for Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 caused stir on social media, leaving many people furious.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy was the first one who decided to return her award following the actor’s nomination.

However, LSA responded via Instagram that they could not revert their decision.

“LSA believes in respecting the freedom and diversity of audience views, [they do] not regulate or limit engagement (except in cases of content with obscene or inappropriate language) on our social media platforms,” they said.

Last month, the Khaani actor had reportedly been accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan, however, he denied the “baseless” allegations.

