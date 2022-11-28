 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Queen Elizabeth ‘wished’ Meghan Markle’s family tree wasn’t ‘this fractured’

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly hated that Meghan Markle had come from a fractured family.

These claims have been made by the royal author and biographer, of the Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

Gyles Brandreth, the writer admitted that Queen Elizabeth ‘liked’ Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland from the very start.

Mr Brandreth explained the Queen’s approach to Meghan’s mother in his book and its extract read, “I also know that the Queen liked Meghan’s mother, and was sorry the Markle family was ‘fractured’.”

for those unversed, Ms Ragland and Thomas Markle broke up in the 1980’s, back when Meghan was just a young child.

While Thomas Markle wasn’t in attendance at the wedding, Mr Ragland was siting prominently inside St George's Chapel

