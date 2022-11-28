 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall goes swimsuit-shopping in Australia

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was recently spotted going swimsuit shopping in Byron Bay, Australia
Late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was recently spotted going swimsuit shopping in Byron Bay, Australia, where her husband Mike Tindall was filming the reality show I’m a Celeb.

As per reports, Zara was spotted at a local store in Byron Bay where she reportedly tried on several bikinis before exploring the surrounding shopping scene.

While Byron Bay, Australia, may be home to many A-listers including Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman etc., chances of Mike and Zara Tindall setting up home there seem slim, as per a Now to Love report.

According to the outlet, both Zara and Mike have lived on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate for the last nine years, and all reports point to Zara just visiting the land down under to support her husband in the popular reality show.

This was confirmed when after Mike was eliminated from the show, Zara was seen on-screen waiting to give him a hug, after which the couple reportedly made their way to JW Marriott Gold Coast resort in Surfers Paradise.

Zara and Mike, a former rugby player, have been married for more than a decade now; they tied the knot in 2011. 

