 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'using' King Charles' bid to 'do anything' for Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

File Footage

King Charles’ openness to do ‘anything’ for a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has sparked a ‘war on leverage’.

An inside source made this admission while speaking to New Idea.

They pointed out how being booted from the position of Counsellors of State has caused Prince Harry to realize “that he is being officially iced out and there's no doubting that him and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

In light of this the couple seems adamant on using whatever leverage they have left since “Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren.”

This may mean the monarch will end up being “willing to compromise” for the chance at a close relationship with Archie and Lilibet. 

