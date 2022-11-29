 
Kate Middleton's US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s upcoming US visit with her husband Prince William has reportedly left Meghan Markle ‘anxious.’

The Closer UK, citing a source, has claimed that Kate Middleton’s US visit has left the Duchess of Sussex ‘increasingly anxious.’

The insider told the publication, per International Business Times, Archie and Lilibet mother will "put a brave face on." 

But the former Suits star is reportedly "hurting a bit" because she knows "Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US."

It further quoted the royal source as saying, "Instead of being the centre of attention, Meghan will be worried that it'll be all about Kate. The news media will swoon over her and William. Kate very much has the edge over Meghan right now in the popularity stakes."

