 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
AFP

China launches crewed mission to Tiangong space station

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

China has launched the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station. — AFP/File
China has launched the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station. — AFP/File 

BEIJING: China launched the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft on Tuesday carrying three astronauts to its space station, where they will complete the country's first-ever crew handover in orbit, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket at 11:08 pm (1508 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, Xinhua said, citing the China Manned Space Administration (CMSA) said.

The team is led by veteran Fei Junlong and two first-time astronauts Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference on Monday.

Fei, 57, is returning to space after 17 years, having commanded the Shenzhou-6 mission in 2005.

His team will join three other astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station, who arrived in early June.

"The... main responsibilities for the mission are.. achieving the first crew-handover in orbit, installing... equipment and facilities inside and outside the space station and carrying out scientific experiments," Ji Qiming, a spokesman for CMSA said.

"During the stay, the Shenzhou-15 crew will welcome the visiting Tianzhou-6 cargo ship and hand over (operations to) the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, and are planning to return to China's Dongfeng landing site in May next year."

The Tiangong space station is a crown jewel in Beijing's ambitious space programme — which has landed robotic rovers on Mars and the Moon, and made the country the third to put humans in orbit — as it looks to catch up with major spacefaring powers the United States and Russia.

Tiangong's final module successfully docked with the core structure earlier this month, state media said — a key step in its completion by year's end.

"I expect that China will declare construction completion during or at end of the Shenzhou-15 mission," independent Chinese space analyst Chen Lan said.

China has been excluded from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned NASA from engaging with the country.

Once completed, the Tiangong space station is expected to have a mass of 90 tonnes — around a quarter of the ISS — or similar in size to the Soviet-built Mir station that orbited Earth from the 1980s until 2001.

Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace", will operate for around a decade and host a variety of experiments in near-zero gravity.

Next year, Beijing plans to launch the Xuntian space telescope with a field of view 350 times that of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

More From Sci-Tech:

Internet connectivity disrupted in Pakistan

Internet connectivity disrupted in Pakistan
Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
WhatsApp to roll out much-needed 'Message Yourself' feature soon

WhatsApp to roll out much-needed 'Message Yourself' feature soon
Elon Musk hires man who faked being fired from company

Elon Musk hires man who faked being fired from company
China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station today

China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station today
Pakistanis to be allowed Play Store purchases via credit, debit cards from Dec 1

Pakistanis to be allowed Play Store purchases via credit, debit cards from Dec 1
Genealogy leads to Canada arrest in 1983 murders

Genealogy leads to Canada arrest in 1983 murders
Irish regulator fines Meta 265m euros over data breach

Irish regulator fines Meta 265m euros over data breach
Mobile numbers of 500 million WhatsApp users available for sale online: report

Mobile numbers of 500 million WhatsApp users available for sale online: report
WhatsApp to roll out ‘mute shortcut’ for group chats

WhatsApp to roll out ‘mute shortcut’ for group chats
WhatsApp Web users can now share contact cards

WhatsApp Web users can now share contact cards
Musk says Twitter user signups at all-time high, touts features of 'everything app'

Musk says Twitter user signups at all-time high, touts features of 'everything app'