Will Smith reveals nephew question after Oscars slapgate in tearful confession

Will Smith has shared the heartbreaking moment when his nephew inquired about the infamous slapgate.



The actor, who came under fire for slapping host Chris Rock at the Oscars, is now banned from the award ceremony.

In a recent conversation with Trevor Noah, the Will spoke tearfully about his 'sweetest' nephew.

"My nephew Dom is nine and he’s the sweetest little boy. We came home and he had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will.

"We’re sitting in my kitchen, and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar, and he’s just like, 'Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?'," the actor admitted during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Will then started searching for a tissue.

The confession comes amid the promotional leg of upcoming movie Emancipation.