 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Prince Harry is head over heels in love with Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Jane Moore in her column for The Sun admits how Harry turned from 'Britain's favourite royal' to a man 'over in love' with an actress.

"Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle — an observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”.

She added: "Harry is, what the youth of today refers to as “punching” — as in dating someone whose level of physical attractiveness exceeds their own.

"For no doubt about it, Meghan is stunning.

"And what’s the betting that Harry still can’t believe his luck that he nabbed the sexy actress from Suits.

"Consequently, he’s terrified of losing her so 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets,'" she concludes.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE
Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series gets release date

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series gets release date
Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski
Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022
BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube
Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell
Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'