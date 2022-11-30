 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'intentions' questions with PR-filled charity

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's philanthropic efforts are being questioned by a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who actively take part on charity, are reportedly using at lot of PR to build a favourable brand image.

Althrough expert Daniela Elser praised the Sussexes for "wanting to help again and again" she noted that the efforts are "like a bit of a PR play".

Writing on her news.com.au column, Ms Elser said: "I suppose my point is, Harry and Meghan’s hearts are in the right place and kudos to them for wanting to help again and again – but why does so much of what they do seem like a bit of a PR play too?

Recalling one of the couple's former charitable acts, she added: "In August 2020, the Sussexes volunteered with the celeb-loved charity Baby2Baby helping hand out back-to-school supplies for underprivileged kids."

