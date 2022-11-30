 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth emerges as most searched person in UK for 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth was the most searched for person on Google in the UK for the year 2022, a new study has revealed.

This latest report was published by CelebTattler, that analysed Google data for about 150 most popular people in the world from January 1, 2022 in order to determine each’s popularity through the year.

As per the report, Queen Elizabeth’s headline-making death on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 could be a major contributor to her emerging as the most popular name in the UK this year.

Following close behind in second and third are Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, whose acrimonious defamation trial made headlines around the world for months earlier this year.

As Johnny won the defamation suit against Amber, it emerged that his popularity also jumped in the UK, where his name was searched about 437,490 times per month. Meanwhile, Amber was searched 388,860 times.

Kim Kardashian came in as the fourth most popular Googled celeb in the UK, and Will Smith rounded off the top five, with his popularity jumping after he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. 

